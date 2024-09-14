Hailey Welch returns fire on Mike Francesa over ‘sleazy’ comment

Back on August 15, the New York Mets invited Hailey Welch, also known as the “Hawk Tuah Girl,” to throw out the ceremonial first pitch prior to their series finale with the Oakland A’s at Citi Field.

The Mets introduced Welch as a “viral sensation.”

That decision drew immediate ire from around the baseball world, including from parents in the stands to legendary New York/New Jersey sports radio talk show host Mike Francesa.

“I know she’s in her 15 minutes of fame, she just struck a chord and went viral with some sleazy answer to a man on the street question,” Francesa said at the time, via the New York Post. “Knowing that that’s the case that her fleeting fame was about something as suggestive as her answer was, what in the world would possess the Mets to bring her in to throw out the first ball? And, on top of it, on camp day.

“You have heard me say on numerous occasions, and it’s continued through the ownership change, that the Mets could screw up a one-car funeral.”

The Mets blew a five-run lead in that game, adding further fuel to the fire. But things have drastically changed since then and the Mets have gone an MLB-best 18-7 since Welch’s appearance.

Earlier this week, nearly a month removed from Francesa’s comments, Welch decided it was finally time to return fire with a very casual post on X.

“When will the gasbags come out and say sorry to Hailey Welch a.k.a formerly — because she’s beyond it now — formerly ‘Hawk Tuah Girl?’ When will they give her her credit?” Peter Rosenberg said in the clip shared by Welch.

Simple and to the point.

Regardless of how she gained her fame, Welch attended that Mets game on August 15 on behalf of America’s Vet Dogs, a charity that helps place service animals with military veterans and first responders — an endeavor she takes very seriously.

Francesa never mentioned that in his criticism and likely won’t be offering up an apology, either. But for Welch, her 15 minutes continue.