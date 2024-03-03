 Skip to main content
No, wrestler Hikaru Shida is not Shohei Ohtani’s wife

March 2, 2024
by Larry Brown
Hikaru Shida raises her arms

April Fools’ Day came early for one rumor.

Shohei Ohtani revealed during the week that he is now married, which has sparked speculation about the identity of his wife. All Ohtani revealed to the media is that his wife is a “normal Japanese woman.”

That wasn’t enough information for some people, who decided to spread a rumor.

An X account for wrestling show “The Superkick” made up a rumor Friday that AEW wrestler Hikaru Shida was Ohtani’s wife. The account in question even falsely cited ESPN MLB reporter Jeff Passan and TMZ Sports as sources to enhance the credibility of the fake news post.

No, neither Passan nor TMZ Sports reported that information — because it’s not true.

Ohtani’s wife is not a famous woman or celebrity in Japan. She definitely is not the famous 35-year-old AEW wrestler Hikaru Shida.

The account that posted this rumor was trolling for clicks and got exactly what it wanted.

Ohtani has revealed a few more details about his relationship. Though he desires to keep his relationship and the identity of his wife private, he did say they got engaged last year and she came to join him for spring training this year.

The 29-year-old Ohtani is preparing for his first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers after signing with the team during the offseason.

