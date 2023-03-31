Hunter Renfroe makes ridiculous no-look catch

Hunter Renfroe made a ridiculous catch in support of Shohei Ohtani on Thursday night.

Renfroe’s Los Angeles Angels were leading the Oakland A’s 1-0 in the bottom of the fifth inning on Opening Day at Oakland Coliseum. Jace Peterson was batting for Oakland and smacked a 2-0 fastball to right field.

Renfroe went back and towards his left initially. After realizing the ball was going to his right, he reached his glove back the other way and made a no-look catch. Take a look:

Hunter Renfroe somehow made this catch in right field pic.twitter.com/uD3szLL790 — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) March 31, 2023

Renfroe misread that ball off the bat, which made the catch much more difficult. But credit him for making a crazy catch on the recovery. How did he throw his glove up the other way and catch that ball?

Ohtani loved it and instantly threw up his arms in celebration.

The Angels signed Renfroe over the offseason. That was quite the way to introduce himself to the fans and his new teammates.