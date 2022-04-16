Ichiro lights up radar gun with blazing first pitch at Mariners game

The Seattle Mariners held their home opener at T-Mobile Park on Friday night, and to celebrate the occasion they welcomed back a familiar face: Ichiro Suzuki.

Ichiro showed up in full gear to throw out the first pitch, and what a first pitch it was.

RT if you want Ichiro to make a comeback as a pitcher. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OV3uKTDqfH — MLB (@MLB) April 16, 2022

Perhaps it was a tad outside, but how about that heat? At 48 years old, Ichiro still has an electric arm and a love of the game. He also likely enjoyed throwing the first pitch given that he always wanted to take a spot on the mound.

“I would be happy to help if they need me,” Ichiro said during his time with the New York Yankees.

Ichiro did get a chance on the mound once in 2015. As a member of the Miami Marlins, he hurled one inning, surrendering two hits and allowing one run over five batters faced. His fastball topped out at 87 MPH, and he even threw a nasty slider.

Since his retirement in 2019, Ichiro has served as an instructor and special assistant to the chairman for the Mariners.