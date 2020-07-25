Quantcast Skip to main content
pixel 1
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, July 25, 2020

Indians’ Mike Clevinger not happy with MLB’s extra innings rule

July 25, 2020
by Larry Brown

Mike Clevinger

Cleveland Indians pitcher Mike Clevinger is not at all happy with MLB’s extra innings rule that is being tried out during the shortened 2020 season.

The temporary rule calls for the implementation of the International Tie Breaker in extra innings, which means each team starts each half inning with a runner on second base. The runner placed on second is treated as if they reached via error for the purposes of the boxscore.

Clevinger’s Indians lost 3-2 in 10 innings to the Kansas City Royals on Saturday, leaving the pitcher dissatisfied. He complained about the rule on Twitter after the game.

His ex-teammate Trevor Bauer pointed out that both teams have a shot to score with the runner on second, but that doesn’t change things for Clevinger.

Clevinger elaborated in comments after the game, via The Athletic’s Zack Meisel.

Clevinger allowed two runs over seven innings in the game and ended up with a no decision. He’s upset that James Karinchak (and the Indians) took a loss despite Karinchak allowing just a walk in two innings. The Royals scored in the top of the 10th inning on a sac bunt and sac fly. It stinks to lose that way, and purists probably dislike the rule, but it does help end games much quicker and makes for more of a sudden-death feeling. Clevinger is not alone in his feelings on the extra innings rule.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus