Indians’ Mike Clevinger not happy with MLB’s extra innings rule

Cleveland Indians pitcher Mike Clevinger is not at all happy with MLB’s extra innings rule that is being tried out during the shortened 2020 season.

The temporary rule calls for the implementation of the International Tie Breaker in extra innings, which means each team starts each half inning with a runner on second base. The runner placed on second is treated as if they reached via error for the purposes of the boxscore.

Clevinger’s Indians lost 3-2 in 10 innings to the Kansas City Royals on Saturday, leaving the pitcher dissatisfied. He complained about the rule on Twitter after the game.

This new extra inning rule is the whackest s*** I’ve ever seen, do you have any idea how hard it is to get a runner to second off the back end of a bullpen?!!! #ThisIsntTravelBall #MakeThemEarnIt @MLB — Mike 𝕊𝕌ℕ𝕊ℍ𝕀ℕ𝔼 Clevinger (@Mike_Anthony13) July 26, 2020

His ex-teammate Trevor Bauer pointed out that both teams have a shot to score with the runner on second, but that doesn’t change things for Clevinger.

That’s correct Trevor I just don’t believe taking away from either teams bullpen is the route to go. But you’re right BUNTING and SAC FLIES, that’ll be more fun. Seems more your speed. https://t.co/vIlrZcHufl — Mike 𝕊𝕌ℕ𝕊ℍ𝕀ℕ𝔼 Clevinger (@Mike_Anthony13) July 26, 2020

Clevinger elaborated in comments after the game, via The Athletic’s Zack Meisel.

Mike Clevinger: "This isn’t travel ball. You know how hard it is to get a runner on second base off the back end of any bullpen, how incredibly hard that is? And now all of a sudden you just get a guy on second base with a guy like Karinchak on the mound. I’m not happy about it." — Zack Meisel (@ZackMeisel) July 26, 2020

Clevinger allowed two runs over seven innings in the game and ended up with a no decision. He’s upset that James Karinchak (and the Indians) took a loss despite Karinchak allowing just a walk in two innings. The Royals scored in the top of the 10th inning on a sac bunt and sac fly. It stinks to lose that way, and purists probably dislike the rule, but it does help end games much quicker and makes for more of a sudden-death feeling. Clevinger is not alone in his feelings on the extra innings rule.