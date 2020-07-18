pixel 1
Saturday, July 18, 2020

Mike Scioscia not a fan of ‘awful’ extra innings rule

July 18, 2020
by Grey Papke

Mike Scioscia Angels

Major League Baseball’s tweaked extra innings rule continues to prove divisive, with high-profile figures split over its usefulness.

The latest to object is former MLB catcher and longtime Angels manager Mike Scioscia, who dismissed the new rule placing a runner at second at the start of each half inning as “awful.”

Scioscia’s thoughts likely echo those of a lot of baseball purists. Those people appreciate baseball’s willingness to keep on playing until there’s a winner no matter how long it takes, and the rules of the game don’t change during those extra innings. It’s an opinion that seems to be shared by a number of people within the game.

On the other hand, there are some pretty big names who are a lot more open to exploring the idea. Ultimately, a lot will be determined by how the rule is received by players and fans alike.

