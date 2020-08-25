Report: Indians may trade starter before deadline

The Cleveland Indians have more starting pitchers than rotation spots right now, which could lead to movement in the next week.

According to Jon Morosi of MLB.com, some within the league believe Cleveland will move a starter by August 31. This is partly because the team had to tell Zach Plesac that there is no open spot at the MLB level right now.

Some in the @MLB industry believe the #Indians will trade a starter by Monday’s deadline. Here’s the latest on the internal dynamics, per @MandyBell02. @MLBNetwork https://t.co/m9nj4Mc9gC — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) August 25, 2020

Plesac would still be on Cleveland’s roster if not for his conduct on the team’s recent road trip.

The Indians always seem to have quality starters and produce more when they need to. Shane Bieber is untouchable, while Aaron Civale has impressed this season as well. Carlos Carrasco is entrenched in a rotation spot, and the team is bringing back Mike Clevinger. That’s four quality pitchers already. If Cleveland wants a bat, they could deal from a position of strength here.