Ingrid Andress gets harsh Wikipedia edit after brutal national anthem

July 16, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Ingrid Andress singing the U.S. national anthem at the 2024 Home Run Derby

Country music singer Ingrid Andress went viral on Monday night for an unfortunate reason, and her Wikipedia page was updated accordingly.

Andress performed the national anthem prior to the MLB Home Run Derby at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Her rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” drew less-than-stellar reviews.

Following the performance, Andress’ Wikipedia page received the dreaded edit. Someone wrote in the 32-year-old’s bio that she is “also known for butchering the national anthem before the 2024 mlb all star game Homerun derby.”

Believe it or not, the Wikipedia edit was tame compared to some of the other things that were said about Andress on social media.

Some people feel that Andress’ rendition of the national anthem was even worse than the infamous Fergie performance at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game. Fergie was so bad that she actually apologized.

Andress is a four-time Grammy nominee who has had a couple of her songs crack the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Hopefully she subscribes to the theory that any publicity is good publicity.

