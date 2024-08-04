Internet reacts to White Sox losing 20th game in a row

The Chicago White Sox may never win a game again.

Chicago’s annus horribilis continued on Sunday with their latest loss as they fell to the Minnesota Twins by a 12-7 final. The defeat made it an (un)lucky number 20 for the White Sox. They have now lost 20 games in a row dating all the way back to July 10.

Social media users quickly reacted to the latest chapter of misery for the White Sox, who are now 27-87 overall. Here is a sampling of some of the best posts.

And the Streak Goes On pic.twitter.com/xtzUgqe2an — CHGO White Sox (@CHGO_WhiteSox) August 4, 2024

White Sox are 27-87, with a -247 run differential, and have lost 20 games in a row. We’ve never seen losers like this before — kyle (@knicks_tape99) August 4, 2024

The White Sox in these 20 games pic.twitter.com/7E0j6d4gSG — South Side Bum (@windycityrebel4) August 4, 2024

The Chicago White Sox (20 straight losses) are reaching the WingStop Pistons (28 straight losses) level pic.twitter.com/pJaEqqRS7L — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) August 4, 2024

The White Sox were already 40 games below .500 when the streak began in mid-July. Now they have somehow gotten to 60 (!!!) games under .500 with seemingly no end in sight. Chicago has already managed to obliterate their previous franchise record for consecutive losses (15 straight from 1967-68), and now they have lost the most games in a row of any MLB team since the 1988 Baltimore Orioles. At this point, the White Sox only have three more losses to go before tying the post-1900 MLB record (23 straight by the 1961 Philadelphia Phillies) and six to go before tying the all-time MLB record (26 straight by the 1889 Louisville Colonels).

To put things into context, former President Donald Trump had yet to be shot the last time that the White Sox won a game. Current President Joe Biden was also still seeking re-election. For a White Sox team that couldn’t even sell properly at the trade deadline, they have become the trainwreck that you just can’t look away from.