Super prospect Jackson Holliday had 1 issue upon promotion to Triple-A

Jackson Holliday might be the most exciting young prospect in baseball, but he has not yet become a household name. The 19-year-old star was reminded of that after being called up to Triple-A this week.

The Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday announced that they have promoted Holliday from Double-A to the Triple-A Norfolk Tides. Holliday was apparently in charge of making his own hotel arrangements, and he was almost denied a room because of his age.

“I had to talk my way into a hotel last night. They don’t take check-ins if you’re 19. You have to be 21, so I had to do that,” Holliday told reporters on Tuesday. “I haven’t had to talk my way into a clubhouse yet, though.”

Jackson Holliday had a little bit of a hard time checking into his hotel room last night after arriving in Norfolk. Apparently you have to be 21. He's 19 years old. Question from @DavidHallVP @WAVY_News @fox43news @NorfolkTides pic.twitter.com/Fz5O2Z6dBs — Craig Loper II (@CraigLoperWAVY) September 6, 2023

The big surprise there is that the Orioles didn’t make arrangements for Holliday, especially knowing he might be too young to reserve his own hotel room. That just goes to show you that there truly is nothing glamorous about life in the minor leagues.

Holliday, the son of former MLB All-Star slugger Matt Holliday, was drafted No. 1 overall by the Orioles last year and signed a record contract. The shortstop has rapidly ascended through Baltimore’s farm system after posting absolutely insane numbers in high school.

Holliday went 1-for-4 with a double, run scored and a walk in his Triple-A debut Tuesday night. He was 0-for-6 with another run scored in Wednesday’s game.