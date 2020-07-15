pixel 1
Report: Jacob deGrom considered day-to-day after encouraging MRI results

by Grey Papke

The New York Mets reportedly got good news on ace Jacob deGrom on Wednesday.

According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, deGrom is considered day-to-day with a back issue after an MRI showed nothing concerning.

This is positive news for the Mets, who did not need an injury of any sort to their star pitcher. He gave the team a pretty big scare on Tuesday when he left a simulated game early with back trouble.

deGrom has been one of the game’s best pitchers, particularly in the last two years. The back-to-back NL Cy Young winner is coming off a season that saw him post a 2.43 ERA while leading the National League with 255 strikeouts.

