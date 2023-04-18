Jacob deGrom forced to exit no-hit bid early due to injury

The injury concerns may already be starting for the Texas Rangers’ prized offseason addition.

Rangers righty Jacob deGrom was forced to exit Monday’s start against the Kansas City Royals due to an injury. deGrom lasted four innings and 58 pitches before his evening came to an end.

The Rangers officially called it right wrist soreness for deGrom. While they noted that his removal from the game was a “precaution,” the team also said that deGrom would continue to be evaluated.

Rangers RHP Jacob deGrom was removed from tonight's start in Kansas City as a precaution with right wrist soreness. He will continue to be evaluated. — Texas Rangers PR (@TXRangersPR) April 18, 2023

The shame for deGrom is that he was no-hitting the Royals at the time. He had allowed just two baserunners (on a walk and on an error by teammate Nathaniel Lowe) and struck out five batters. deGrom even touched triple digits on multiple punchouts.

He really doesn't need that help, tbh. pic.twitter.com/oUQL8nSaqD — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 18, 2023

Rangers righty Dane Dunning relieved deGrom and gave up a base hit to the second batter that he faced in the fifth inning.

The two-time Cy Young winner deGrom, who agreed to a five-year, $185 million deal with the Rangers in the offseason, is the best pitcher in baseball when healthy. But deGrom has a tough time staying healthy, failing to reach the 100-inning mark in either of the last two seasons.

The Rangers are already down another big-money asset in Corey Seager — he recently strained his hamstring and is out for the next month. An issue with the soon-to-be 35-year-old deGrom might be even more concerning though, especially since he also dealt with some discomfort in the spring.