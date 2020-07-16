Jacob deGrom feels good, targeting Opening Day

The New York Mets can breathe a sigh of relief with their ace righty.

In a media session Thursday, Jacob deGrom provided an update on his health.

“I feel good,” said the star pitcher, per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. “That’s the goal, to pitch on Opening Day.”

The back-to-back reigning NL Cy Young winner deGrom put a scare into the Mets this week when he exited a simulated game early because of a back issue, which is always concerning for a pitcher. He subsequently underwent an MRI, but the results were fortunately very encouraging.

Opening Day for the Mets is scheduled for July 24 against the Atlanta Braves. deGrom, who is entering his age-32 season, will be a no-brainer to draw the start if he is physically ready to do so.