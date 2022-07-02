Rival team could sign Jacob deGrom next season?

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom has the option to terminate his current contract with after this season. If he does so, Mets fans may not like the team that is reportedly an early front-runner to land him.

ESPN MLB insider Buster Olney reported Saturday that “some corners of the industry” believe that the Atlanta Braves could be the favorites to sign deGrom if he does opt out of his current deal.

“There is a perception in some corners of the industry that if Jacob deGrom follows through with what he said in the spring and opts out of his Mets’ contract, the Braves will be the favorites to land him,” Olney wrote on Twitter.

In early April, deGrom told reporters that he intended to opt out of his contract following the 2022 season. By doing so, deGrom would leave the $30.5 million remaining on his deal in search of a bigger payday.

While deGrom hasn’t pitched in the majors in over a year (although he’s scheduled to make a rehab start Sunday for the Mets’ Single-A affiliate), he’s still among the best in the game when healthy. deGrom suffered a stress reaction in his right scapula in late March and hasn’t pitched at all this season. The two-time Cy Young Award winner went 7-2 with a 1.08 ERA in 15 starts last year.

With billionaire owner Steve Cohen and his apparent willingness to spare no expense to help the team, it could be difficult to picture a scenario where the Mets are outbid by their division rival for one of the top pitchers in franchise history.