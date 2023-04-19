 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, April 18, 2023

Jacob deGrom offers update after injury scare

April 18, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Read
Jacob deGrom in his Rangers uniform

Apr 11, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) throws during the fourth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Rangers fans can probably exhale after Jacob deGrom’s injury scare this week.

The ace righty deGrom said Tuesday that he feels better than he did the day before and expects to make his next scheduled start. deGrom added that he was “encouraged,” per Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News.

The oft-injured deGrom sparked concern on Monday when he was forced to exit a no-hit bid against the Kansas City Royals early. The Rangers officially called it right wrist soreness for deGrom.

deGrom, who turns 35 in June, is in the first year of a five-year, $185 million megadeal with the Rangers. His next turn through the rotation is scheduled for Apr. 23 against the Oakland A’s, and it sounds like he will be making that start. Granted, deGrom’s health is always a concern (particularly since the former Cy Young winner had another issue just a couple months ago too).

Article Tags

Jacob deGrom
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus