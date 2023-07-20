 Skip to main content
Jarred Kelenic offers tearful apology over embarrassing injury

July 20, 2023
by Grey Papke
Jarred Kelenic before a game

Jul 3, 2020; Seattle, Washington, United States; Seattle Mariners outfielder Jarred Kelenic (58) watches an afternoon practice session at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Mariners outfielder Jarred Kelenic broke down in tears addressing the media Thursday in the wake of a significant injury that he only had himself to blame for.

Kelenic broke his left foot on Wednesday when he kicked a water cooler in frustration after striking out. He addressed the media on Thursday, but had to take a lengthy pause before making his statement due to how emotional he was.

“I let the emotions get the best of me there,” Kelenic said. “I just feel terrible, especially for the guys. I let the emotions get the best of me and I just let them down, and take full responsibility for it. It’s on me. It just can’t happen.”

Kelenic certainly is not the first player to suffer a frustration-related injury. This one comes at a particularly awful time, though. The Mariners lost on Wednesday to fall to 47-48 on the season, and are quickly falling out of the AL playoff picture. The 24-year-old Kelenic has also been having something of a breakout season, hitting .252 with 11 home runs and a .759 OPS in 2023.

It was not immediately clear how long Kelenic will be out, but one figures it will be a while.

Jarred Kelenic
