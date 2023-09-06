Jason Heyward makes incredible ‘Spider-Man’ catch against Marlins

Jason Heyward climbed the wall to make an awesome “Spider-Man” catch in Wednesday night’s Los Angeles Dodgers-Miami Marlins game.

Heyward, who has won five Gold Gloves during his career, was playing right field for the Dodgers during a tense moment in the game. The Marlins had the bases loaded with two outs and Xavier Edwards at the plate in the bottom of the fourth. Edwards hit a hard ball deep to right field, but Heyward climbed the wall to rob Edwards of extra bases.

Take a look at this great grab:

Jason Heyward follows his homer by doing his best Spider-Man at the wall, robbing extra bases and multiple runs. pic.twitter.com/7HPxbgz2hT — Chad Moriyama (@ChadMoriyama) September 6, 2023

Heyward is listed at 6-foot-5, and he needed every inch to make that catch.

Not only did Heyward have a great catch, but he also gave the Dodgers their first run of the game with a solo home run in the top of the fourth inning. He crushed the ball.

Jason Heyward now has a 127 wRC+ this season 🤯 pic.twitter.com/gRuybhOru7 — Blake Harris (@BlakeHHarris) September 6, 2023

The Dodgers were leading 1-0 through four innings, and they could thank Heyward for the advantage.