Video: Jason Varitek serves as umpire for Red Sox, has epic punchout move

MLB teams are doing a lot of intrasquad games during summer camp. That means they need to come up with their own umpires, and the Boston Red Sox have a creative solution for that.

Jason Varitek, longtime Red Sox catcher and current special assistant, put on the gear Thursday and got behind the plate to call balls and strikes. His extensive experience as a catcher would figure to serve him well here. While we can’t vouch for his strike zone, we can definitely draw attention to his ridiculous way of calling a third strike.

Tek behind the plate… Umping! pic.twitter.com/DIMcJcQ9IJ — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 9, 2020

Here’s a better look from the center field camera.

Can all umpires ring guys up like this from now on? Jason Varitek setting the standard. pic.twitter.com/x7IsNNZIiL — Mike Monaco (@MikeMonaco_) July 9, 2020

Yeah, that is absolutely ridiculous in the best way. Varitek’s wife Catherine agreed, noting that she was going to be letting him hear it for this when he got home.

Full disclosure: I will be busting his chops all night and into tomorrow for this move… I can’t stop laughing #RedSox https://t.co/hc03FQFAiL — Catherine Varitek (@CatherinVaritek) July 9, 2020

There’s been talk that Varitek has been earmarked for a potential future coaching role with the Red Sox. Maybe he should try his hand at full-time umpiring instead.