Javier Baez’s lost earring is worth a ridiculous amount of money

The New York Mets caused a somewhat amusing scene earlier this week when they frantically searched for Javier Baez’s lost earring following a walkoff win. A new piece of information adds a bit of important context that explains why that search was so exhaustive.

The Mets could be seen searching the field after Tuesday’s win looking for Baez’s lost jewelry. Even team president Sandy Alderson was involved in the search, which does not appear to have been successful.

So why the urgency? According to Mets broadcaster Wayne Randazzo, Baez’s lost earring was worth roughly $200,000.

According to @WayneRandazzo the earring that Baez lost was $200 THOUSAND — We Gotta Believe (@GottaBelievePod) September 2, 2021

Baez should probably not be running around with something that valuable on, but the guy’s gonna do what he’s gonna do. Given his recent behavior, don’t expect Mets fans to have a lot of sympathy for him.