Javy Baez planning to get Gold Glove tattoo

Javy Baez added to his collection of awards this year, and he’s also planning to add to his collection of tattoos.

Baez learned this week that he had won his first career Gold Glove Award. The 27-year-old played almost exclusively at shortstop this season after splitting time between shortstop and second base for most of the early part of his career. He had 86 putouts and eight errors in 56 games.

Baez has several tattoos and is known for some of his baseball-themed ones. He has the MLB logo tattooed on the back of his neck.

Fun fact: Javier Baez got his MLB logo tattoo while still in high school. Details: https://t.co/ZMWJP5TTo1 (h/t @ballskwok & @boo_hickey) pic.twitter.com/Cluvr6Wom5 — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 21, 2016

After his Chicago Cubs won the World Series in 2016, Baez commemorated the win with some fresh ink.

Javy Baez showing the world how to properly get a subtle tattoo pic.twitter.com/2xrwhJjvyW — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) February 24, 2017

During an interview with ESPN’s Karl Ravech about winning the Gold Glove, Ravech asked Baez whether he was going to get a tattoo to commemorate the honor.

“Yeah, I’m pretty sure I will somehow and somewhere,” Baez said of the tattoo.

Baez says the only issue is finding space on his body for it.

Baez is building an impressive resume. In addition to his Gold Glove Award, Baez has won NLCS MVP, a Silver Slugger Award, and he is a two-time All-Star.

Photo: Arturo Pardavila III/Flickr via cc-by-sa 2.0