Jazz Chisholm making interesting dietary change ahead of 2024 season

Jazz Chisholm is officially ditching the golden arches.

Bill Ladson of MLB.com revealed this week in a feature on Chisholm that the Miami Marlins All-Star is making an interesting change to his diet in an effort to stay healthy for the 2024 season. Chisholm is giving up McDonald’s (after apparently taking trips to the fast-food giant on a “daily” basis before).

The feature also notes that Chisholm has hired a chef as well as a personal physical therapist as part of his revamp. You can read the full piece here.

Chisholm, 26, is ultra-talented and made an All-Star team with the Marlins in 2022. But he has missed extended time with injury over the last couple of seasons, including in 2023 when he was limited to 97 games with knee, toe, hamstring, and oblique issues.

As Chisholm, who began his career as a middle infielder, shifts into a full-time center field role for Miami, he will need to be in tip-top physical shape. Cutting out the Quarter Pounders should certainly help Chisholm there, just as it did with this other pro athlete.