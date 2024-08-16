Jazz Chisholm’s expected injury timetable revealed

Jazz Chisholm Jr. is down but apparently not out.

Greg Joyce of the New York Post reported Friday that the New York Yankees trade acquisition Chisholm has managed to avoid surgery (for now) on his injured left elbow. After seeing multiple doctors, Chisholm has reportedly been recommended rest and rehab rather than a surgical procedure.

Joyce adds that the Yankees are hopeful that Chisholm will be able to play again this season, “likely” in September.

The former All-Star Chisholm, 28, was just acquired by the Yankees in a pre-trade deadline deal with the Miami Marlins late last month. He had enjoyed an excellent first few weeks in the Bronx, batting .316 with seven home runs in a mere 14 games. Chisholm was even holding up well at the brand-new position that the Yankees had asked him to play.

But Chisholm injured the UCL in his left elbow on a slide into home plate against the Chicago White Sox earlier this week (video here). Chisholm was often hurt during his time with the Marlins and has now continued on that trend just two weeks into his Yankees tenure.

At 72-50, the Yankees are currently tied with the Baltimore Orioles for the AL East division lead. While Chisholm has some time to recover before the regular season ends on Sept. 29, the Yankees will still have to make their push over these next several weeks without him.