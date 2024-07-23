 Skip to main content
Jazz Chisholm Jr. has request for MLB after brutal call

July 23, 2024
by Larry Brown
Jazz Chisholm Jr. on Monday made his desire for MLB to implement a change very clear.

Chisholm’s Miami Marlins lost 6-4 to the New York Mets at Citi Field in Queens, N.Y. on Monday. Chisholm went 0-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts. He was punched out in the 7th on a pitch well off the plate and couldn’t believe the call.

Following the game, Chisholm posted a message on X. He included an emoji for a robot and said “please.”

Yes, it’s clear that Chisholm is asking for robot umpires.

It’s easy to understand where he is coming from after that terrible call.

An All-Star in 2022, Chisholm is batting .249 with 13 home runs and 19 stolen bases this season. He’s not the first player to request robot umpires.

