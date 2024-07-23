Jazz Chisholm Jr. has request for MLB after brutal call

Jazz Chisholm Jr. on Monday made his desire for MLB to implement a change very clear.

Chisholm’s Miami Marlins lost 6-4 to the New York Mets at Citi Field in Queens, N.Y. on Monday. Chisholm went 0-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts. He was punched out in the 7th on a pitch well off the plate and couldn’t believe the call.

Following the game, Chisholm posted a message on X. He included an emoji for a robot and said “please.”

🤖 please — Jazz Chisholm Jr (@j_chisholm3) July 23, 2024

Yes, it’s clear that Chisholm is asking for robot umpires.

It’s easy to understand where he is coming from after that terrible call.

An All-Star in 2022, Chisholm is batting .249 with 13 home runs and 19 stolen bases this season. He’s not the first player to request robot umpires.