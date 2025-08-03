Troubling update emerges about Joel Embiid’s health

Joel Embiid’s trust in the healing process may not be paying off.

A concerning update emerged over the weekend about the health of the Philadelphia 76ers star center Embiid. Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints reports that there is “genuine concern” around the league about the health of Embiid’s knee. Siegel adds that Philadelphia’s camp is attempting to downplay the concerns but notes that “word is bad” about Embiid’s health around the rest of the NBA.

Now 31 years old, the former MVP Embiid is still dealing with the ill effects of a torn left meniscus suffered during a 76ers game in Feb. 2024. Embiid, who previously tore the same left meniscus back in 2017, quickly underwent surgery on the knee and missed two months.

It appeared that everything was peaches and cream for Embiid after he returned to finish out the 2023-24 NBA season and even played at the 2024 Paris Olympics last summer as the starting center for Team USA. But Embiid missed significant time while managing his left knee throughout the 2024-25 season and even suggested at one point that he would need to have another surgery.

In the end, Embiid appeared in just 19 total games for the 76ers last season and was shut down in February with the team nowhere close to contention. There was some talk a few months ago that Embiid might be undergoing the Kobe Bryant treatment to address the troublesome knee. But it looks like Embiid still hasn’t found a course of treatment that his knee is responding to.

We know that the 76ers were already growing frustrated with Embiid’s lack of availability going back to last season. Now they may have to prepare for the potential of Embiid missing more time in 2025-26, a disastrous possibility given that they still owe the seven-footer an absurd $187.6 million over the next three seasons.