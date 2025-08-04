Saquon Barkley declined invitation from Donald Trump to join council

Saquon Barkley had the opportunity to join a council assisting President Donald Trump but declined, and now he is addressing matters.

Barkley was invited to join Trump’s Council for Sports, Fitness and Nutrition. The Philadelphia Eagles running back thought he would be too busy to be part of it, so he declined the invitation to join. That didn’t stop his name from being mentioned in connection with the council as one of the members.

“A couple months ago, it was brought to my team about the council. So I’m not really too familiar with it,” Barkley said after Eagles practice on Monday. “I felt like I am going to be super busy, so me and my family thought it would probably be of best interest to not accept that. I was definitely a little shocked when my name was mentioned. I’m assuming it’s something great, so I appreciate it but was a little shocked when my name was mentioned.”

The White House announced on July 31 that they had a plan to bring back the Presidential Fitness Program in an effort to restore good health and promote fitness among Americans. Trump had multiple current/former athletes join his council for two-year terms, but Barkley declined to be on the council. His name had initially been mentioned in connection with the council.

Barkley received some negative attention in April when he was seen golfing with Trump ahead of the Eagles’ visit to the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl win. The running back said he felt honored to have the opportunity to golf with a president and made clear that he had also played golf with President Barack Obama.

NFL figures such as Commissioner Roger Goodell, and current or former players Nick Bosa, Harrison Butker, Tua Tagovailoa and Tony Romo are all part of the council.