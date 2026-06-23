Jazz Chisholm pulls an unprofessional move during game

The optics are still not looking great for New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm.

Chisholm sparked backlash during Monday’s game against the Detroit Tigers . In the fifth inning at Comerica Park in Detroit, Mich., Chisholm was seen sucking on a lollipop while he was on the field at second base in the middle of a Detroit at-bat.

Here is the video.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. is playing second base with a blow pop in his mouth pic.twitter.com/sJo7B2ZAzq — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) June 22, 2026

The Yankees were down 4-1 at the time that Chisholm pulled the stunt and went on to lose to the Tigers by a final score of 5-3. Chisholm went 1/4 during the game with two strikeouts and is now batting a dismal .226 on the year.

While eating a lollipop in the middle of a game is not the worst thing that a ballplayer can do, it did show a lack of professionalism on Chisholm’s part and spoke to a larger attitude problem that the two-time MLB All-Star has been exhibiting. Ever since first arriving on the Yankees in 2024, the 28-year-old Chisholm has already displayed some childish behavior on multiple occasions.

Chisholm also sparked an outcry last month after appearing to wear an AirPod during a game (though that has since been debunked). But there probably is not any explanation that can suffice for Chisholm’s blow pop stunt while down by multiple runs in the middle of Monday’s game.