 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, September 25, 2020

JD Martinez reveals current stance on exercising opt-out clause

September 25, 2020
by Grey Papke

JD Martinez

Boston Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez seems to have made up his mind on whether he will opt out of his contract after the 2020 season.

Martinez said Friday that he does not intend to opt out, but did not shut the door completely on doing so.

Martinez’s stance makes sense, even though he hasn’t had a lot of fun playing for Boston this season. He has two years and just under $40 million remaining on his current deal after this season. It doesn’t make sense for him to opt out if he’s not confident he can at least match that in free agency. Given the economic uncertainties in baseball right now, he can’t safely assume he would.

Martinez will also be coming off a poor season for Boston. He’s hitting only .217 with six home runs during the abbreviated campaign. He’ll once again have the option to opt out after the 2021 season.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus