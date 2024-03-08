JD Martinez reportedly in talks with NL playoff team

JD Martinez may be taking the Dee Strange-Gordon route of L.A. to Miami.

Craig Mish of the Miami Herald reported Friday that the free agent slugger Martinez has had recent discussions with the Miami Marlins. Mish notes that the 36-year-old Martinez is seeking a two-year deal on the market.

A righty-hitting six-time All-Star, Martinez was a stud last season for the Los Angeles Dodgers, hitting .274 with 33 home runs and 103 RBIs in just 113 games. But he won’t be back in L.A. this season after the Dodgers signed Shohei Ohtani to take Martinez’s usual DH spot.

Mish notes that Miami currently likes their rotating DH combo of Josh Bell and Jake Burger. But former Marlins DH Jorge Soler did sign elsewhere in the NL this offseason, so this may be Martinez’s best chance to sign after he reportedly turned down an offer from a different team.