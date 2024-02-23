SF Giants reportedly got turned down by 1 notable free agent

The San Francisco Giants apparently swung and missed on one well-known free agent.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Friday that the free agent slugger JD Martinez received a contract offer from the San Francisco Giants. However, Heyman adds that Martinez did not want to go there.

Martinez, a six-time All-Star, is coming off a strong season with the rival Los Angeles Dodgers. He hit .271 with 33 home runs and 103 RBIs in 2023, but (like many top free agent hitters this offseason) remains unsigned.

The Giants have since moved to sign a different veteran power bat to DH for them instead and had also previously signed free agents like Jung-hoo Lee and Jordan Hicks earlier in the offseason.. But the Martinez news may only further fuel the debate about San Francisco as a destination for free agents. Giants legend Buster Posey recently said he believed the drugs and crime in San Francisco had deterred potential signees. A current Giant followed that up by saying that he has also heard complaints about the city.