‘Jeopardy!’ contestant goes viral for his message about Mets

Though he did not win the match, one “Jeopardy!” contestant could still end up looking pretty good several months down the road.

Mike Janela, who competed on the episode of the popular quiz show that aired Thursday, went viral for his funny response in the “Final Jeopardy” round. Janela had no clue what the correct response was in the category “Inventions.” So instead, he used his space to predict that the New York Mets would win the 2022 World Series.

“What is I’m going to lose but the Mets will win it all this year?” he wrote.

Obviously, that wasn’t the response that the judges were looking for (though Janela did still end up in second place). Fellow Mets enthusiasts definitely loved his devotion to the fandom though.

Janela, whose “Jeopardy!” byline said that he is a sportscaster from Astoria, N.Y., serves as a TV host for the Mets, according to his Twitter bio.

Janela might not be too far off-base with his prediction either. Though the Mets are missing Jacob deGrom to start the 2022 season, they did add Max Scherzer, Chris Bassitt, Starling Marte, and others to round out a core that already has the likes of Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor. Some sportsbooks even agree that the Mets have a chance to win it all.