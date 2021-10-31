 Skip to main content
#pounditSunday, October 31, 2021

Jerry Remy dies — dead at 68

October 31, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Jerry Remy

Legendary Boston Red Sox broadcaster Jerry Remy has died.

Remy, who has been a fan favorite in Boston for decades, battled cancer multiple times. WCVB in Boston reported on Sunday that he was in the middle of his seventh bout of cancer when he died at age 68.

Remy had called games for the Red Sox on NESN for 34 years. He also played second base for the team from 1978-1984. Remy, who was nicknamed the “RemDawg,” had left the broadcast booth on multiple occasions to undergo cancer treatments, most recently in August. He threw out the first pitch prior to the Red Sox’s Wild Card game against the New York Yankees earlier this month.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora shed some light on how much Remy meant to the team after Remy took an indefinite leave over the summer.

Remy was first diagnosed with lung cancer in 2008, and he openly said that he believed his health issues were the result of years of smoking. He will be greatly missed by Red Sox Nation.

