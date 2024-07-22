Jim Leyland had great closing message during his Hall of Fame induction

Legendary MLB manager Jim Leyland captivated baseball fans with an awesome parting message during his Baseball Hall of Fame induction speech.

On Sunday, Leyland was one of four men who were immortalized in Cooperstown, N.Y. The 79-year-old joined players Adrian Beltre, Todd Helton, and Joe Mauer.

Leyland closed his speech by addressing baseball fans everywhere.

“No matter which Hall of Famer you’re here to support today, or which team you cheer for, your presence is always felt,” said Leyland.

“On your feet in the 9th with the home team clinging to a one-run lead. Turning on your television for the first game of the World Series and seeing 50,000 fans waving towels, hoping and praying that this may be their year. A little boy or girl getting their first autograph and scurrying back to the stands to show Mom and Dad their latest treasure.

“Ladies and gentlemen, that’s you. That’s baseball. And this is the Hall of Fame.”

To: The Fans

From: Hall of Famer Jim Leyland pic.twitter.com/hXNcW2b5cs — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) July 21, 2024

Leyland spent 22 seasons as a big-league manager. Half of those years were spent with the Pittsburgh Pirates, the team that gave him his first MLB managerial job in 1986. Leyland left the Pirates to manage the Florida Marlins in 1997, leading the team to a World Series win in his first year at the helm.

After two seasons with the Marlins and one year with the Colorado Rockies, Leyland took a brief hiatus to become a scout for the St. Louis Cardinals.

Leyland returned to manage the Detroit Tigers in 2006. He led the Tigers to three division titles and two AL pennants in his eight seasons with the team.