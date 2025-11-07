Joe Davis makes a gross admission about calling the World Series

Joe Davis was apparently completely locked in during this year’s MLB World Series.

The Los Angeles Dodgers announcer Davis appeared this week on the “Waddle & Slivy” podcast. During the episode, Davis spoke about calling this year’s World Series between the Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays for FOX and made a gross admission — that he didn’t go to the bathroom at all during the 18th-inning marathon in Game 3.

“I actually didn’t pee, so that’s something,” said Davis, per Awful Announcing. “I swear. Yeah, afterwards, I was like, ‘Dang, that’s good stuff, dude.’

“Bladder size is not a strength of mine either, but I dug deep for it,” Davis added. “I do not like the window seat because I don’t like bugging the guy in the aisle. I go a lot. I just happened to be on my game that night, I guess.”

Officially, Game 3 of the World Series lasted for six hours and 39 minutes before Freddie Freeman won it with a walkoff home run to lead off the bottom of the 18th. Davis called the entire affair as the lead play-by-play man for FOX, and now we know that he remarkably didn’t need a single bathroom break that entire time.

Either Davis really kept the fluids to a minimum or his mind was so preoccupied by the game that nature’s call took a backseat. In any case, it appears that Davis definitely has one up over Joe Buck, who admitted a few years ago to peeing in the booth while calling a touchdown during an NFL game.