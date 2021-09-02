Joe Maddon had interesting suggestion for how to use Bo Jackson

Joe Maddon is known for his creativity and outside-the-box thinking. That apparently extended to his suggestion for how the Angels use Bo Jackson.

Jackson was a two-way athlete who starred at Auburn in the 1980s and then played in both the NFL and MLB. In his final season in pro baseball, Jackson played left field for the Angels. Maddon was a coach with the Angels then.

He recently told ESPN’s Buster Olney and Matt Vasgersian that he suggested to the Angels that they try using Jackson as a pitcher.

Joe Maddon told Matt Vasgersian and I last week that he suggested in internal conversations with the Angels that they consider using Bo Jackson as a pitcher, given the strength of his arm. For example: https://t.co/fOFqGf0cAT — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) August 31, 2021

Jackson was an incredible athlete. He had supreme strength and speed, and his throwing arm was incredible.

Given how Jackson could be an All-Star in MLB and Pro Bowler in the NFL, we wouldn’t put it past him to have been able to pitch at a high level too. You should definitely check out this old scouting report of Bo from when he was in college.