Joe Maddon has theory about Yankees hitting Shohei Ohtani so well

June 2, 2022
by Grey Papke
Shohei Ohtani in the dugout

Aug 21, 2018; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher/designated hitter Shohei Ohtani in the dugout against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Shohei Ohtani struggled against the New York Yankees on Thursday, but manager Joe Maddon thinks he knows the solution to the issues.

Ohtani lasted just three innings as the Los Angeles Angels lost 6-1 to the Yankees in the first game of Thursday’s doubleheaders. The Angels ace gave up eight hits, including three home runs, and got just three swings and misses in 75 pitches.

Maddon revealed after the game that he believed Ohtani had been tipping his pitches, and it was something the Yankees were able to pick up on without cheating.

Ohtani did not give much of an answer when asked if he felt the Yankees had something on him, and instead suggested asking hitters.

There is certainly the possibility that Ohtani was somehow tipping pitches, and some on Twitter had raised the point as well. Some pointed to a 101 mph fastball he threw to Matt Carpenter, a pitch Carpenter managed to be early on despite the velocity and its location.

The Yankees have faced accusations of stealing signs before, though Maddon was not suggesting that was happening here. If anything, the Angels manager seemed to be suggesting that the Angels needed to do a better job keeping their intentions secret. We may know more assuming Ohtani tries to make some corrections ahead of his next start.

