Joe Maddon has theory about Yankees hitting Shohei Ohtani so well

Shohei Ohtani struggled against the New York Yankees on Thursday, but manager Joe Maddon thinks he knows the solution to the issues.

Ohtani lasted just three innings as the Los Angeles Angels lost 6-1 to the Yankees in the first game of Thursday’s doubleheaders. The Angels ace gave up eight hits, including three home runs, and got just three swings and misses in 75 pitches.

Maddon revealed after the game that he believed Ohtani had been tipping his pitches, and it was something the Yankees were able to pick up on without cheating.

Joe Maddon suggested that Ohtani was tipping his pitches today. He said the Yankees are very good at picking up that sort of thing and the Angels need to be more careful. He did not say the Yankees were doing anything outside the rules. — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) June 2, 2022

Ohtani did not give much of an answer when asked if he felt the Yankees had something on him, and instead suggested asking hitters.

Shohei Ohtani on if he was tipping his pitches: “I’m not sure, you can ask the other side (laughing).” — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) June 2, 2022

There is certainly the possibility that Ohtani was somehow tipping pitches, and some on Twitter had raised the point as well. Some pointed to a 101 mph fastball he threw to Matt Carpenter, a pitch Carpenter managed to be early on despite the velocity and its location.

The Yankees have faced accusations of stealing signs before, though Maddon was not suggesting that was happening here. If anything, the Angels manager seemed to be suggesting that the Angels needed to do a better job keeping their intentions secret. We may know more assuming Ohtani tries to make some corrections ahead of his next start.