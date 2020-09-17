Joe Torre has hilarious post about wearing a mask

The subject of wearing a mask has become a heated one this year, but Joe Torre disarmed plenty with a funny tweet on the topic.

The former New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers manager shared a photo on Twitter Wednesday of himself with a mask covering his face. Torre joked that if he can fit his mask over his large nose, nobody has an excuse for not wearing one.

If I can fit this over MY nose, none of you have an excuse #WearAMask pic.twitter.com/ZdTluQW1ds — Joe Torre (@JoeTorre) September 16, 2020

People can continue to argue about the efficacy and rules surrounding masks, but most can agree that self-effacing humor is a big winner.

Now 80, Torre won an MVP award as a player and four World Series as the manager of the New York Yankees. He has worked for the commissioner’s office since 2011.

