Joe Votto sends tweet about his terrible start to season

Cincinnati Reds slugger Joey Votto has been in a brutal hitting slump to start the season, and he took to social media on Sunday to address it.

Votto is batting .154 in 15 games this season. The 38-year-old has just eight hits and has struck out a whopping 22 times. He sent a tweet on Sunday trying to explain to fans what it feels like to be in a slump. Votto said you feel “trapped, alone, and disoriented.”

The experience of being in a batting slump is that it feels like a labyrinth. One feels trapped, alone, and disoriented. When you finally get out you are relieved and can’t believe how easy it was to find the exit. Unfortunately, that exit eventually leads to another labyrinth. — Joey Votto (@JoeyVotto) April 24, 2022

That is a pretty intense way for Votto to describe his struggles at the plate, but other baseball players can probably relate.

While there are obvious concerns about Votto’s age, he was still plenty productive last season. The first baseman hit .266 with 36 home runs 99 RBI and an OPS of .938. There is no need for the Reds to panic just yet.

Votto joined Twitter just this month. Between the awesome first tweet he sent and his description of a hitting slump, he is off to a solid start.