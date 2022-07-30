Report: Joey Gallo has 1 preferred trade destination

New York Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo is widely expected to be traded by the August 2 MLB trade deadline, and the struggling slugger apparently has one landing spot in mind.

NJ.com’s Randy Miller reported on Thursday that Gallo was hoping to be traded to the San Diego Padres.

Padres GM A.J. Preller was a Texas Rangers executive during Gallo’s early years in the organization, and San Diego was reportedly interested in acquiring Gallo ahead of last year’s deadline.

The Rangers traded Gallo and lefty reliever Joely Rodriguez to the Yankees last July for prospects Josh Smith, Glenn Otto, Ezequiel Duran and Trevor Hauver. Otto made his debut in the majors with Texas last season, while Smith was called up earlier this year.

The Yankees are reportedly actively shopping Gallo ahead of the deadline, especially after trading for former Kansas City Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi on Wednesday.

New York acquired Gallo to provide power from the left side of the plate, but things have not worked out for the 28-year-old in the Bronx. Although he had always hit for a low batting average during his career, Gallo had made up for it with multiple 40-home run seasons. That has not been the case this year. In 81 games entering Friday, Gallo was hitting .159 with just 12 homers, 24 RBI and 37 hits.