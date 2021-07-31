Joey Gallo shaved, took Alex Rodriguez’s number for Yankees

Joey Gallo is the latest in a long line of players who have had to change their appearance after being acquired by the New York Yankees, but the slugger is taking the transition in stride.

Gallo, who once had a beard, was traded to the Yankees from the Texas Rangers on Wednesday night. The Yankees have had a no-facial hair policy for years, which meant Gallo’s beard had to go. He told reporters on Thursday that he had gone to the barber shop for a haircut hours before the trade, so he had to shave the beard himself at home.

Joey Gallo talks about shaving his beard "I literally had just gotten a haircut that day…I went home and had to do it on my own" pic.twitter.com/nkUw8k2rBs — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) July 30, 2021

It sounds like Gallo will have no problem adjusting to Yankees culture. And get this — he’s the first player to wear No. 13 in pinstripes since Alex Rodriguez retired. That’s ironic considering A-Rod recently said in no uncertain terms that he doesn’t feel Gallo is a good fit for the Yankees.

Joey Gallo taking Alex Rodriguez’s number after A-Rod called him a bad fit for the Yankees is pretty funny pic.twitter.com/mzfAlXUf0M — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) July 30, 2021

Gallo’s Yankees career is really off to a perfect start.