Yankees trade Joey Gallo to surprising team

The New York Yankees traded disappointing slugger Joey Gallo on Tuesday, which was not a surprise. The team taking Gallo, however, is a bit unexpected.

The Yankees are trading Gallo to the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to multiple reports. The Yankees are getting Double-A pitcher Clayton Beeter in exchange for Gallo.

Gallo was a big disappointment in New York. The Yankees added him last year with a great deal of fanfare, but he hit an abysmal .159 during his stint with the team. That may have been manageable if not for the fact that his trademark power disappeared, and he hit a modest 25 home runs with a .368 slugging percentage in 140 games.

The Dodgers are a peculiar landing spot for Gallo for a few reasons. There is no obvious lineup spot for him, and if he was hoping to avoid a big market, Los Angeles certainly will not tick that box. There were reports that he had hoped to go to another California team instead, but he ultimately might just be happy to get out of New York at this point.