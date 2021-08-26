Joey Votto has very high praise for Brewers pitching staff

Joey Votto is one of the most accomplished hitters of his generation, and has seen almost every pitcher of note during his career. That’s what makes comments he made about the Milwaukee Brewers so noteworthy.

On Thursday, the Cincinnati Reds first baseman told MLB Network that the current Brewers pitching staff is the toughest he’s ever faced top-to-bottom.

Joey Votto stated the Brewers pitching staff top to bottom is “the toughest I’ve ever faced” I agree. And that’s why they’re my prediction for NL Champs — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) August 26, 2021

Votto has faced the likes of the early-2010s Philadelphia Phillies, which boasted the likes of Roy Halladay, Cliff Lee, Cole Hamels, and Roy Oswalt in the same rotation. Milwaukee’s rotation is excellent, but unlike those Phillies teams, they also have a dominant back end of the bullpen. They can start a game with Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff, or Freddy Peralta, then turn it over to Devin Williams, Brent Suter, and Josh Hader. That’s tough to beat in a playoff series.

One thing is certain: as much as Votto admires the Milwaukee staff, he’s definitely not shying away from taunting their fanbase.