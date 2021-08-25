 Skip to main content
Video: Joey Votto went ‘scoreboard’ on taunting Brewers fan

August 25, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Joey Votto

It is typically never a good idea for professional athletes to acknowledge heckling fans, but Cincinnati Reds star couldn’t resist during Tuesday night’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Votto was batting in the top of the fourth inning at American Family Field when a fan seated near home plate starting giving him a hard time. Votto worked a walk, and he scored later in the inning to give the Reds a 3-1 lead. According to Brandon Saho of WLWT, Votto immediately went over to the fan and gave him the “scoreboard” treatment.

C. Trent Rosencrans of The Athletic noted that Votto had also been jawing back and forth with the fan while he was in the on-deck circle, so it seems like the two were enjoying it. The clip below appears to show Votto pointing at the fan:

Unfortunately for Votto, the fan got the last laugh as the Brewers defeated the Reds 7-4.

Votto has every right to feel confident with the way he has played this season. The 37-year-old is batting .280 with 28 home runs and 81 RBI. He’s having one of his best seasons in years.

