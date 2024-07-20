Joey Votto suffers tough setback amid MLB comeback attempt

Former National League MVP Joey Votto can’t seem to catch a break.

On Friday, Votto was a late scratch from what was meant to be his Triple-A season debut with the Buffalo Bisons at Sahlen Field in Buffalo, N.Y.

Welcome to the Herd, Joey Votto! ⭐️ 6x All Star is scheduled to make his Herd debut tonight as Bisons host @swbrailriders at 7:05pm for a Honda fridaynightbash! 🔗 https://t.co/6AR269G3Z0 pic.twitter.com/12X2EDmA6j — Buffalo Bisons (@BuffaloBisons) July 19, 2024

Votto reinjured his right ankle during pregame warmups before the team’s contest against the Scranton/Wilkes Barre RailRaiders.

UPDATE: Joey Votto tweaked his right ankle during pre-game work and will be re-evaluated on Saturday #Bisons #BlueJays #MiLB #MLB — Mike Haim (@mikehaim) July 19, 2024

After a lengthy wait that included some hilarious social media posts, Votto signed a minor league deal with the Blue Jays in March. Votto homered off Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Zach Wheeler in his only spring training at-bat. However, the 40-year-old hurt his ankle in the dugout later in the game after stepping on a bat.

While Friday’s injury was to the same ankle that had sidelined Votto for three months, it doesn’t appear to be nearly as severe.

Votto had played 16 games in the lower levels before being moved up Triple-A. He had spent his entire 17-year MLB career with the Cincinnati Reds before signing with his hometown Blue Jays.