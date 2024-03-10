Joey Votto explains his unexpected jersey number choice with Blue Jays

Joey Votto in a Toronto Blue Jays uniform next season will be jarring and even more so because of the jersey number that he has apparently chosen.

The former NL MVP met with reporters on Sunday for the first time as a member of the Blue Jays organization and revealed his unexpected jersey number pick — No. 37.

Votto explained the choice, saying that it was just because No. 37 was one of the few available for the taking. He also cautioned that he might not even get No. 37 if he does not make Toronto’s big-league roster.

“It was one of the few numbers that was available [for spring],” said Votto, per Keegan Matheson of MLB.com. “I care that there may be people who want to buy the jersey. I just don’t want people wasting their money on something that may not be … We’ll confirm it, if I do.”

The 40-year-old Votto, a native of Toronto, signed with the Blue Jays on a minor-league deal earlier this month. He played the first 17 seasons of his career with the Cincinnati Reds and wore No. 19 throughout that span.

No. 19 is not currently in circulation with the Blue Jays, but the team may be holding it aside to honor six-time All-Star slugger Jose Bautista, who wore No. 19 in Toronto. Votto will thus be going for nearly twice that and should continue to provide more great antics as (for now) No. 37.