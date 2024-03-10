 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, March 10, 2024

Joey Votto explains his unexpected jersey number choice with Blue Jays

March 10, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Read
Joey Votto in a hat

Apr 9, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto against the Arizona Diamondbacks during opening day at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Joey Votto in a Toronto Blue Jays uniform next season will be jarring and even more so because of the jersey number that he has apparently chosen.

The former NL MVP met with reporters on Sunday for the first time as a member of the Blue Jays organization and revealed his unexpected jersey number pick — No. 37.

Votto explained the choice, saying that it was just because No. 37 was one of the few available for the taking. He also cautioned that he might not even get No. 37 if he does not make Toronto’s big-league roster.

“It was one of the few numbers that was available [for spring],” said Votto, per Keegan Matheson of MLB.com. “I care that there may be people who want to buy the jersey. I just don’t want people wasting their money on something that may not be … We’ll confirm it, if I do.”

The 40-year-old Votto, a native of Toronto, signed with the Blue Jays on a minor-league deal earlier this month. He played the first 17 seasons of his career with the Cincinnati Reds and wore No. 19 throughout that span.

No. 19 is not currently in circulation with the Blue Jays, but the team may be holding it aside to honor six-time All-Star slugger Jose Bautista, who wore No. 19 in Toronto. Votto will thus be going for nearly twice that and should continue to provide more great antics as (for now) No. 37.

Article Tags

Joey VottoToronto Blue Jays
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus