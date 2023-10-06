 Skip to main content
Joey Votto responds to rumors about possible retirement

October 6, 2023
by Grey Papke
Apr 9, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto against the Arizona Diamondbacks during opening day at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Has Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto played his final MLB game? Not if it is up to him.

Votto said on “The Dan Patrick Show” Friday that he would like to return for at least one more season. He added that he would prefer it be with the Reds, though he would be willing to play elsewhere if they did not want him back.

Votto has a $20 million team option for 2024, though it is likely to be declined. That would make him a free agent for the first time after spending his entire career with the Reds.

Though Votto has an injury history and turned 40 last month, he could certainly be a contributor. Though he hit just .202 this year, his on-base skills remain strong and he managed six home runs in 65 games. The real question seems to be whether the Reds value him enough to keep him around on a less expensive deal or if they want to cut ties entirely, a move that would probably be quite unpopular in Cincinnati.

