Joey Votto responds to rumors about possible retirement

Has Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto played his final MLB game? Not if it is up to him.

Votto said on “The Dan Patrick Show” Friday that he would like to return for at least one more season. He added that he would prefer it be with the Reds, though he would be willing to play elsewhere if they did not want him back.

Joey Votto says he wants to play "at least one more year", whether that be with the Reds or another MLB team. "The last couple years were crumby. I wasn't healthy for 2 years, so I'd like to play well. It's not the taste I want to leave in my mouth."@JoeyVotto #Reds #MLB pic.twitter.com/FCJeFAEj7v — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) October 6, 2023

Votto has a $20 million team option for 2024, though it is likely to be declined. That would make him a free agent for the first time after spending his entire career with the Reds.

Though Votto has an injury history and turned 40 last month, he could certainly be a contributor. Though he hit just .202 this year, his on-base skills remain strong and he managed six home runs in 65 games. The real question seems to be whether the Reds value him enough to keep him around on a less expensive deal or if they want to cut ties entirely, a move that would probably be quite unpopular in Cincinnati.