Listen: John Sterling completely botched his Giancarlo Stanton call

New York Yankees announcer John Sterling was completely fooled on a long single by Giancarlo Stanton on Tuesday night and absolutely butchered the call.

Stanton hit a high ball off the Green Monster at Fenway Park in the top of the first inning of the AL Wild Card Game. Stanton admired his hit and only ended up with a single after the ball bounced off the wall. Stanton’s ball had both TV announcer Matt Vasgersian and radio announcer John Sterling fooled.

While Vasgersian made a good recovery on the call, Sterling remained clueless. Take a listen:

That was embarrassing. Keep in mind that Sterling was present at Fenway Park for the game, giving him less of an excuse for being so clueless.

“What did I do wrong? What did I see wrong?” Sterling wondered.

It’s one thing to think it was a home run and adjust as Vasgersian did. Sterling didn’t even adjust after the ball hit off the wall.

For comparison, you can hear Vasgersian’s call on ESPN here.

Sterling, 83, has called Yankee games on the radio since 1989.