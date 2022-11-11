Ex-Rangers GM Jon Daniels lands job with new team

Former Texas Rangers general manager Jon Daniels is back in baseball after not being out of a job for long.

The Tampa Bay Rays announced Friday that Daniels would be joining the organization. Daniels’ role will be a senior advisor to baseball operations.

Daniels, who spent 17 years as the Rangers’ GM, was likely going to be in high demand. He built multiple successful teams, including back-to-back American League champions in 2010 and 2011. The Rangers fired him in August with the team’s rebuild stalled out.

One would figure that if Daniels wants to run a team again, he might not have to wait long to do so. His time with the Rays might wind up being a stopover as he awaits a suitable opening.