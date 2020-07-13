Cardinals’ Jordan Hicks opts out of 2020 season

St. Louis Cardinals flamethrower Jordan Hicks has become the latest MLB player to decline to play in 2020.

The team announced Monday that Hicks has opted out of the 2020 season, citing “pre-existing health concerns.”

Hicks has type 1 diabetes, which is likely the pre-existing health condition being cited here. The Centers for Disease Control states that type 1 diabetes may increase one’s risk of becoming severely ill from COVID-19. Subsequently, as a high-risk player, he will still be paid in 2020.

Hicks also underwent Tommy John surgery roughly a year ago. He had been making steady progress in his recovery, but will now get extra time to rehab ahead of the 2021 season.

Hicks has a 3.47 ERA and 20 saves in two MLB seasons. The 23-year-old is known for his blazing fastball, which has previously touched 104 MPH on the radar gun.