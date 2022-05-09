Padres’ Jorge Alfaro made mom’s home run prediction come true

Jorge Alfaro’s walk-off home run Sunday was even more meaningful than most, because his mother called it.

Alfaro hit a pinch-hit three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth Sunday to give the San Diego Padres a walkoff 3-2 win over the Miami Marlins. Alfaro managed the feat on Mother’s Day, and he did it after his mother had predicted the situation almost perfectly.

Alfaro said he spoke with his mother before Sunday’s game, and she told him to be ready even though he was not in the starting lineup, because he was “gonna hit a home run today.” Alfaro had responded by reminding his mother that “that’s hard to do,” but he went out and did just that.

Jorge Alfaro sent his mom flowers this morning and spoke with her on the phone. “If you're not playing just be ready,” she said. “You're gonna hit a home run today.” He told her, “Mom, that’s hard to do.” A few hours later: https://t.co/Kco6mzCisG — AJ Cassavell (@AJCassavell) May 8, 2022

Evidently, Alfaro took his mother’s advice. It’s not easy to come off the bench in the bottom of the ninth in a pinch-hit situation and hit a dramatic home run.

The significance of hitting a home run on Mother’s Day is definitely not lost on plenty of players. Alfaro may have the best story of all, though.