Video: Bryce Harper gives Mother’s Day shoutout after towering HR

May 8, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio

Bryce Harper looks into the camera

Bryce Harper had the perfect Mother’s Day gift on Sunday.

Harper hit a towering home run to give the Philadelphia Phillies a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first. After he crossed home plate, he looked into the camera and delivered a message to his mother.

You can see the video of the homer below:

Harper has always made sure to pay tribute to his mother, Sheri, on Mother’s Day. We have even seen him wear custom cleats in the past. His sixth home run of the season was a great gift this year.

